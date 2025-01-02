CT Lottery

Lottery player won $25,000 a year for life on New Year's Day

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Connecticut

Someone is starting the year off lucky. A Lucky for Life ticket sold in Connecticut won $25,000 a year for life on New Year’s Day.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 7-15-17-39-40 and the Lucky Ball was 16.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The winning ticket matched the five white balls.

The ticket was sold at Stop & Go at 526 Main St. in East Haven, according to the CT Lottery website.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The winner has until June 30 to claim the prize.

The jackpot is $365,000 a year for life, but no one won the top prize.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are one in 1.8 million, according to the CT Lottery, and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 30.8 million.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us