Lottery player won $25,000 a year for life on New Year's Day

Someone is starting the year off lucky. A Lucky for Life ticket sold in Connecticut won $25,000 a year for life on New Year’s Day.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 7-15-17-39-40 and the Lucky Ball was 16.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls.

The ticket was sold at Stop & Go at 526 Main St. in East Haven, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winner has until June 30 to claim the prize.

The jackpot is $365,000 a year for life, but no one won the top prize.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are one in 1.8 million, according to the CT Lottery, and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 30.8 million.