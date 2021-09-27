$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips to Solve Homicide of Dad from Sprague

Steven Devost, a 31-year-old father of three, was shot and killed days before Christmas in 2017 and police are offering a reward for tips that lead them to identify and convict whoever is responsible for his death.

Devost was shot several times outside his home on Bay Street in Sprague late on the night of Dec. 14, 2017. His family said he had gone outside to investigate after hearing a loud bang.

State police said the New London State’s Attorney’s office has authorized a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed Devost.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-848-6548 or 860-987-3901.