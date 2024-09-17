$250,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

There was a $250,000 winning Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night. There was also one $50,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 8-9-11-27-31 and the Powerball was 17. Powerplay was X5.

The tickets that won $250,000 and $50,000 both matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The one that won $250,000 had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where either ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday and the estimated jackpot is $176 million.