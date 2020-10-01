26 Region 16 Football Players Quarantined After Assistant Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

An assistant football coach in Region 16 has tested positive for COVID-19, and 26 players who had contact with him have been instructed to quarantine, district officials said Thursday.

Officials said they learned of the test results Friday, after the coach participated in conditioning activities. The student-athletes have been tested and are awaiting results. No other COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district, which includes Beacon Falls and Prospect.

In the same notice, the district also announced plans to increase in-person learning to four days a week.

"The health and safety of our students and staff is always at the forefront of our decision making and after evaluating our cohort model and measuring our classrooms, we can safely accommodate all students in their classrooms," the notice reads.