$26,000 reward offered for information in West Hartford hit-and-run that left 89-year-old dead

Police announced a reward of $25,000 in state funds Thursday for information leading to the conviction and arrest of whoever killed an 89-year-old woman in a December hit-and-run crash.

The new reward in the hit-and-run case will be in addition to the $1,000 reward for information offered by the Rotary Club of West Hartford back in April.

West Hartford Police Department said 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was struck and killed in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane while walking on Dec. 20, 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

West Hartford Police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash several months ago and there's been no leads in the case. The vehicle of interest is a 2010-2015 GMC vehicle. The car that police say was present at the time of the crash likely sustained damage to the front driver side grille and bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.