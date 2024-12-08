27 Hartford residents displaced after apartment fire

Twenty-seven people have been displaced in Hartford after an early morning fire burned through a multi-family home on Saturday.

The Hartford Fire Department says they received the call just before 6 a.m. for a third floor fire on Lawrence Street.

"Scary, you know? They lost everything,” said Oscar. He said his family are some of the residents now displaced from the fire. He said he thanks God that everyone got out safe and is fine.

The Hartford Fire Department says the fire was heavy on the third floor but was under control quickly.

They say there were no injuries to firefighters or those who lived in the apartment.

"Especially around the holidays, it's horrible,” said James Ramistella. “I saw people scrambling, but other than that I’m glad everyone got out."

Neighbors we spoke with say the scene was hard to see and hear because so many people lived in the complex.

Now three families, made up of 19 adults and eight children, are currently unable to live in the apartment building.

"At a motel right now. Everybody moved yeah, my family moved over there,” Oscar said.

The American Red Cross is assisting by providing the people with supplies and helping them with a long term plan.

Fire officials said this incident is still under investigation.