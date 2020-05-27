27-Year-Old Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Haven overnight.

Officers responded to Harper Avenue near Valley Street in the West Rock neighborhood shortly before midnight after getting a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim outside of a home on Taylor Avenue.

The 27-year-old Texas man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg, according to police. He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators said they learned the shooting happened on Harper Avenue and the victim went to Taylor Avenue to get help.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.