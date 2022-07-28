28 Cases of Monkeypox Reported in CT: CDC

Connecticut has now had 28 cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials said there have been no fatalities in the United States. In Connecticut, the cases have been men, between the ages of 20 and 49, they said.

Gov. Ned Lamont is holding a news conference this morning at InterCommunity Health Care on Coventry Street in Hartford to discuss monkeypox.

Lamont said this virus is spread through close, personal contact, often sexual contact between men, and called for people who are at high risk to get vaccinated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Health officials said there will be 15 primary vaccinator sites for people at high risk to get the vaccine to protect against monkeypox.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said gay and bisexual men 18 years old and up who reside in Connecticut had a contact within the prior 14 days will be prioritized for a vaccine.

People who have the rash and legions would not be eligible, Juthani said.

Officials added that monkeypox can affect anyone and they want to fight any stigma.

InterCommunity Health Care plans to distribute vaccines and expects to begin getting them next week. However, patients cannot walk in and get the vaccine. They will need a referral.

What Are The Symptoms of Monkeypox?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as a rare disease caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear inside the mouth or on other parts of the body including the hands, feet, chest, etc.

The CDC says the current strain of monkeypox is rarely fatal.

How Is Monkeypox Transmitted?

Monkeypox spreads in different ways, according to the CDC. They said the virus can spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. At this time, it is not known if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

Prevention of Monkeypox

The CDC recommends you take the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with the monkeypox rash.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a sick person.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with sick people.

In Central and West Africa, avoid contact with animals that can spread the monkeypox virus, usually rodents and primates. Also, avoid sick or dead animals, as well as bedding or other materials they have touched.

What To Do If You Have Monkeypox Symptoms

See a healthcare provider if you have a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms.

Remind the healthcare provider that monkeypox is circulating.

Avoid close contact, including intimate physical contact, with others until a healthcare provider examines you.

Avoid close contact with pets or other animals until a healthcare provider examines you.

If you’re waiting for test results, follow the same precautions.

If your test is positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Testing for Monkeypox

The state public health lab has been doing testing for monkeypox, Monday through Friday.

Diagnostic testing is now available from commercial laboratories, including LabCorp, Mayo Clinic, and Quest, according to the state Department of Public Health, and providers can order testing from these laboratories as they would order other diagnostic tests.