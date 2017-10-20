3D Mammogram Technology Helps Detect Breast Cancer Earlier

Local doctors say new 3-D mammogram technology is helping women detect breast cancer earlier and with fewer mistakes.

Elaine Lindsley was a junior at UConn when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, undergoing a double mastectomy and chemotherapy before the start of her senior year. The Bristol native traveled the world and donated the wigs from her hair-free days before learning this year that her cancer was back.

The difficult diagnosis came out of left field for Elaine, who dreams of a career in nursing.

“I never thought I would have it at 21, never mind two times by the time I’m 24,” she said.

Doctors at Jefferson Radiology in Farmington hope new 3-D mammogram technology at their offices will help women pinpoint cancers that are very small.

Dr. Diana James, their director of breast imaging, said 3-D mammograms are more precise than traditional mammograms and allow doctors to scroll through the breast tissue, making it easier to spot and evaluate abnormalities that used to mean a return visit or biopsy for the patient.

“The goal for the patient is to find the smallest cancer that's possible, the earliest stage possible,” and said that this technology has increased the rate doctors catch cancers by 40 percent. Dr. James said.

Early detection can make a big difference in how women experience breast cancer treatment as well, potentially helping patients catch tumors before develop into more aggressive forms and avoid chemotherapy.

Elaine stressed the importance of regular breast exams and mammograms if you are over 40 and wanted to remind women everywhere, “you’re never too young to have breast cancer.”

A team from Jefferson Radiology will be at NBC Connecticut’s Annual Health & Wellness Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 with more on 3-D mammograms as well as information on how to sign up for their monthly Mammogram & Manicure nights.

