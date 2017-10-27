3 Men Accused of Robbing Pizza Delivery Man in Bridgeport

From left to right: Anthony Clemons, Johnny Barnes Jr. and Talik Morris.

Three men accused of robbing a pizza delivery man in Bridgeport Thursday evening are suspected of committing several robberies, according to police.

The pizza deliveryman was robbed on Brooks Street right after 5 p.m. Thursday and three suspects were taken into custody soon after.

Police identified them as 20-year-old Talik Morris, 20-year-old Johnny Barnes Jr. and 19-year-old Anthony Clemons were arrested and said they believe the three men might be responsible for several recent robberies.

Police said there have been several of these types of robberies throughout the city, especially the eastside.