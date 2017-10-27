3 Men Arrested After Lewd Behavior Complaints at Laurel Marsh

Three men were arrested after several lewd behavior complaints related to Laurel Marsh in Manchester were reported.

On Thursday, Timothy Sawtelle, 50, and Marcel Hebert, 76, were both charged with indecent exposure and breach of peace. William Dibenedetto, 52, was charged with breach of peace.

Officers said they saw Sawtell and Hebert engaging in a sexual act when they walked the trail on Thursday.

On the same day, Dibenedetto walked by the plainclothes officers several times in the opposite direction, which was similiar to what compalints said.

Dibenedetto came back and walked up behind the officers, before walking down a small side trail and sitting down in the dirt and leaves. Police said he removed his shoes and socks while looking at the officers and pulled his pants down to his ankles, according to the police report.

Dibenedetto then stood, pulled his pants up to his knees and stared at the police while standing in his underwear, the report said.

“Dibenedetto was standing in an area that was completely open and obvious to anyone who could have been walking on the trails at that time,” officers said in the report.

Police then identified themselves as officers and asked Dibenedetto what he was doing. He said he needed to change his shoes because he walked through mud, but police said he did not have another pair of shoes on his perosn.

“Based on Dibenedetto being in an area where men routinely perform lewd acts along with the fact that he removed his pants in the presence of other people,” the police report said.

All men were released on bail.