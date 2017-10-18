3 Teens Arrested After Social Media Video Purports Assault

Three teens in Torrington were arrested after a video found on social media purported the assault of a high school student, police said.

On Thursday, Torrington police served three arrest warrants to three 17-year-olds for charges related to assault, robbery and breach of peace.

Police said the warrants stem from a recent Facebook and Snapchat videotaped assault to a high school student on Winthrop Street.

Two of the boys were released to their parents, while the third teen was transported to the Hartford Detention center per a court order.

No other information was immediately available.

Torrington police want to remind residents and students that if they see criminal behaviors and actions shared on social media, to contact police immediately.