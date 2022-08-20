3-Acre Brush Fire in Norwich Extinguished

A three-acre brush fire that was burning in Norwich overnight has been extinguished.

Firefighters were called to a brush fire on Woodside Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, they said they determined that approximately three acres was burning on difficult, hilly terrain. No buildings were threatened.

Specialized units and equipment were called to the scene.

Fire crews battled the flames for about an hour and continued extinguishing hot spots for another hour, officials said. The fire has since been fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.