3 alarm fire in Meriden forces nearly 100 people from their homes

Close to one hundred people are without a place to call home after a fire in Meriden Friday night.

It happened at a four-story apartment building on the 200 block of East Main Street.

Fire officials say most of the flames emitted from the attic.

The building suffered substantial smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. No one was injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Red Cross is assisting those that have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.