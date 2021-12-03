3 Arrested After Armed Carjacking on Trumbull Street in Hartford

A man was carjacked while leaving a bank on Trumbull Street in Hartford on Thursday evening and police have arrested three suspects.

Officers responded to 221 Trumbull St, just after 5 p.m. Thursday and the victim told them that two males pointed a gun at him as he walked out of a bank, demanded money, took his keys and left in his vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was found on Reidville Drive in Waterbury and officers detained the people who were in the vehicle after they ran, police said. One was found with a loaded .38 caliber gun.

Kevin Flores, 18, of New Britain, and Tailek Wallace, of Hartford, were charged with robbery in the first degree and additional charges.