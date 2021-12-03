Hartford

3 Arrested After Armed Carjacking on Trumbull Street in Hartford

hartford police department building
NBC Connecticut

A man was carjacked while leaving a bank on Trumbull Street in Hartford on Thursday evening and police have arrested three suspects.

Officers responded to 221 Trumbull St, just after 5 p.m. Thursday and the victim told them that two males pointed a gun at him as he walked out of a bank, demanded money, took his keys and left in his vehicle, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The vehicle was found on Reidville Drive in Waterbury and officers detained the people who were in the vehicle after they ran, police said. One was found with a loaded .38 caliber gun.

Kevin Flores, 18, of New Britain, and Tailek Wallace, of Hartford, were charged with robbery in the first degree and additional charges.

Local

Comptroller Kevin Lembo 38 mins ago

Comptroller Lembo to Resign Due to Medical Condition

traffic 3 hours ago

Vernon Center Middle School Student Killed in Crash on I-84: Police

A third suspect under the age of 18 was also arrested and transported to juvenile detention, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us