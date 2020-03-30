Norwalk

3 Arrested After Dispute Over Money in Norwalk: PD

NBC Connecticut

Ashley Dickson (left), Taurean Hough (center) and Regina Russell (right)

Norwalk police have arrested three people after a dispute over money on Saturday.

Officers were called to Roodner Court on Ely Avenue around 2 p.m. after getting a report of an assault.

Police said the victim reported that he or she was assaulted by several people in their home. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Detectives interviewed everyone involved including the victim when he or she was released from the hospital.

According to police, 34-year-old Ashley Dickson, 34-year-old Taurean Hough and 35-year-old Regina Russell, all of Norwalk, were each arrested for burglary. Russell is facing an additional charge of assault.

Police said everyone involved knew each other and the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute over money.

Anyone with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.

