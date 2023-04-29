3 Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Investigation Into Condition of Horses, Pony at Middletown Barn

Three people have been arrested for animal cruelty after an investigation into the condition of multiple horses and a pony at a barn in Middletown.

In February, animal control officers were called to a home on Middle Street to check on the wellbeing of four horses and one pony on the property. Investigators said the property has a barn for boarding large animals and a residential home that is not associated with the boarding business.

During the visit, authorities said it was determined that the animals did not have sufficient food and supplies. The people responsible for the animals were identified as out of state residents who are not affiliated with the property. Investigators said they initially complied with care instructions.

On Wednesday, police said a concerned citizen reported that nobody had been on the property to care for the animals since at least Sunday, April 23, and the horses and pony were outside the whole time. When animal control officers went to check on the animals, they said they confirmed the animals were outside and had no access to food or water for at least three days. They were found in poor condition and were undernourished, officers added.

While at the property, officials said the animal control officer determined there was no food on the property for the animals and the condition of the barn was unsanitary. A resident of the property and the animal control officer gave the animals water and cleaned the stalls. Multiple people within the community also donated hay to help feed the animals.

The animal control officer and a patrol officer went back to the property on Friday to check on the animals. During the visit, police said it was evident that the lack of care continued and nobody had been on the property to provide for them. While there, investigators said three men arrived to the property and claimed to be responsible for the animals.

According to police, based on the condition of the animals before the animal control officer intervention and the unsanitary conditions, all three men were arrested. Each was charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

The men who were arrested are identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Javier Castellano, 19-year-old Erik Hernandez and 20-year-old Luis Xavier Ortiz-Santiago. All three men are from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Castellano, Hernandez and Ortiz-Santiago were released on a $25,000 bond and are due in court on May 12.

The investigation is ongoing.