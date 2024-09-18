3 arrested in connection with armed carjacking in New Haven

Police have arrested two men and a teen in connection with an armed carjacking that happened in New Haven Tuesday night.

New Haven police said they responded to the area of Beers Street near Edgewood Avenue after 4 p.m.

The victim told authorities that his car was taken at gunpoint by two men, who drove off in his black Infiniti G37 sedan. Officers put out a BOLO for the vehicle and later that evening, detectives saw the stolen car being driven on Dixwell Avenue toward Bassett Street.

Detectives tried to stop the vehicle when it pulled over to pick up a passenger, and one of the men was taken into custody. He had a handgun and loaded high-capacity magazine on him, according to police.

The Infiniti then fled, driving on the sidewalk at a high speed, police said. Officers used stop sticks, which eventually stopped the car in the area of Whalley Avenue and Carmel Street.

A 17-year-old passenger was found with two handguns, each with high-capacity magazines, authorities said. The driver was also taken into custody.

The men face separate charges for larceny, interfering with police, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and more. They were held on $500,000 bonds.

The teen was issued a summons and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, interfering with police and more.

“This was excellent police work by our officers and a perfect example of the great work members of this department do every day. From the patrol officers who took the initial report and relayed the information to the detectives who located and pursued the vehicle, we were able to make the arrests safely and effectively. We’ll also be testing the firearms to see if we can link them to other incidents in the city," Chief Karl Jacobson said.