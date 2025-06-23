3 arrested, including mother and son, during street takeover in West Haven

Three people were arrested during a street takeover in West Haven on Sunday evening.

Two police officers on patrol witnessed several ATVs and dirt bikes traveling on Captain Thomas Boulevard in a reckless manner just after 7 p.m., according to police.

The officers attempted to stop one dirt bike that they say was speeding and appeared to have a minor riding on the back.

The operator took off, but was stopped a short time later.

According to police, the officers attempted to take the operator into custody, but he intentionally drove into the leg of one of the officers, causing an injury.

As the officers were handcuffing the operator of the dirt bike, an ATV went up onto the curb and the rider intentionally tried to hit one of the officers, police said.

After a brief pursuit, the ATV rider lost control and hit a parked car. The operator of the ATV, 29-year-old Gabriel Luna, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody.

Luna was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, conspiracy to commit assault on a public safety officer, conspiracy to commit a street takeover, engage in pursuit, first-degree riot, illegal operation of a motor vehicl while under suspension, operating an unregisterd motor vehicle, and several other charges. He was held on bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The operator of the dirt bike, who is a minor, was charged with assault on an officer, conspiracy to commit street take over, first-degree conspiracy to commit a riot, and other motor vehicle charges.

It was also determined that the mother of the minor dirt bike operator was riding on the back of the ATV being operated by Luna when he allegedly tried to hit the officer. She was charged with conspiracy to commit a street takeover and interfering with an officer/resisting.