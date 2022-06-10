3 Arrested, More Warrants Expected After Large Fight at Walnut Beach in Milford

Milford police have arrested three people after investigating several fights at Walnut Beach on Memorial Day and said they are expecting warrants for seven more people.

The fights broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day and Milford officers who responded were quickly overwhelmed by what police said was a large and unruly crowd.

The officers were assaulted and body cameras were pulled from two officers’ uniforms as they were knocked to the ground, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have been investigating and released photos of people who were seen at the beach at the time.

After the fights, several restrictions were put in place at the beach in hopes of preventing issues, parking restrictions were put in place and police said they would be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized.

On Friday, police said three minors have been arrested in connection with the fight and arrest warrants are forthcoming for two more minors and five adults.