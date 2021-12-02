3 Charged After Viral Video of Theft at Market 32 in Oxford

State police said they have charged three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $1,600 worth of items during a theft from an Oxford supermarket that was seen in a video that went viral.

The video that surfaced showed people loading tons of stolen items from Market 32 into waiting cars on Nov. 9 and then speeding off.

State police previously said they had tentatively identified two of four people suspected and found the tan minivan seen in the video in New Haven.

Brandy Quadrato, 36, of New Haven; James Hill, 44, of New Haven; and Nasif Amir Muhammad, 51, of New Haven, have all been arrested.

They have been charged with larceny in the fourth degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree and bond was set at $50,000.

State police said Hill posted bond and is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on Dec. 6.

They said Muhammad and Quadrato were being held at Department of Corrections facilities on unrelated charges and were unable to post bond.

Authorities said the public was instrumental in calling in hundreds of tips.

Police said that while the theft was happening last month, no one called 911, but someone called the routine line about 10 minutes after the suspects left.

“We saw in this case that the 911 call could have been crucial. Those are crucial minutes that were lost. That routine call proved to be detrimental for us stopping them in the act or at least attempting to intervene,” said Sgt. John Acampora of the Connecticut State Police.

Once authorities at the nearby Oxford Resident Troopers Office were alerted they raced over.

State Police previously said they think at least some of the people might be connected to similar crimes in the state and beyond.

The investigation is ongoing.