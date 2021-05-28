Windsor Locks

3 Dead, 1 Injured in Murder-Suicide in Windsor Locks: Police

Three people have died and another injured after what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Windsor locks overnight.

Officers arrived on to Lownds Drive just before 1 a.m. after reports of multiple people shot.

Investigators found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. 

According to officers, a fourth victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was also located in the home and transported to the hospital. It is unknown what the victims condition is at this time.

Officials have not released the names of the of the victims or what may have led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.

