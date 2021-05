The Willimantic Fire Department is investigating after a house fire left 3 people displaced early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters battled the 2-alarm fire on Windham Road just after 1 a.m.

Crews on scene said they quickly knocked down the fire, but damage to the home was significant.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.