3 Dogs Dead, 7 Displaced in Middletown House Fire

Three family dogs are dead and a family was displaced as a result of a residential fire in the Westfield section of Middletown early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said several departments responded to a home on Higby Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Responding crews found heavy fire at an attached garage.

The Westfield Fire Department said the bulk of the fire was knocked down by 6 a.m. but additional efforts were required to fully extinguish the flames.

Fire personnel said three dogs died in the fire. Two other dogs owned by the family were rescued and treated by fire officials at the scene.

A few minor injuries were treated at the scene and nobody was transported to the hospital, crews said.

Seven people, including two children, were displaced in the fire, according to officials. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The Middletown Health, Building and Water Departments responded along with Eversource to isolate power to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

