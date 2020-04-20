danbury

3 Families Displaced By Fire in Danbury

flames shoot out from the back of a housing complex in Danbury
Danbury Fire Dept.

Three families were displaced after a fire at a housing complex in Danbury on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Bells Place in the Danbury Housing complex and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of one of the units, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews searched the building for anyone still inside, but everyone was able to get out on their own, fire officials said. No one was injured.

The fire was extinguished and the Red Cross was called in to help three families who were displaced.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

