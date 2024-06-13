3 families forced out after car hits Derby home

Three families will have to look for other means of shelter after a car struck the front of their home Wednesday evening.

It happened on Bank Street near Crescent Street around 7:30. Police say the car's brakes gave out on the driver, who was uninjured, and was subsequently cited on a brake system violation.

The multi-family home housed three families, all of whom were not injured. Those three families are now being assisted by the Red Cross after the building inspector deemed the residence inhabitable.

Authorities did not specify as to how many residents were displaced.