3 Firefighters, 7 Residents Injured After Norwich Structure Fire

A total of three firefighters and seven residents have minor injuries after a fire tore through a Norwich multi-family home Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they were called to a reported porch fire on Main Street.

Several firefighters worked to put out the 2-alarm fire, which had spread into the roof of the building.

Authorities said the building was built in 1830 and had numerous repairs and modifications that allowed the fire to spread. The extreme heat and difficult accessibility also made it difficult for firefighters.

The blaze extended into the roof and ceiling of the upper two apartments. The upper units have moderate fire and water damage, and the lower two units and building store fronts have water damage, crews said.

Ten residents and two businesses will be displaced while repairs are made. The Red Cross is assisting.

Three firefighters and seven residents all had minor injuries as a result of the fire. They were all taken to a nearby hospital and have since been released.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.