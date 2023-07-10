3 firefighters injured and several pets dead after Danbury fire

Three firefighters are injured and several pets have died in a house fire in Danbury over the weekend.

The Danbury Fire Department said they responded to a fire on South King Street at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Crews found smoke coming from the front and back of the home. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions throughout the first floor with challenging conditions throughout, the fire department said.

Crews found no residents inside the house, but several pets died in the blaze. Several other pets were rescued by firefighters, and the town's animal control is helping them.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but crews stayed on scene for several hours performing overhaul, according to authorities.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The Red Cross is helping residents that lived in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.