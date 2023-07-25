3 firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling Waterbury building fire

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after a building fire in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at an abandoned structure on Hillside Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The windows to the building were boarded up and firefighters had to remove them in order to fight the fire.

According to fire officials, the stairs between the second and third floors of the building burned away so firefighters had to use ladders to get to the fire on the third floor.

The condition of the structure created difficulties in trying to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials said three firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. All have since been released.

The fire remains under investigation.