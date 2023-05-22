avelo airlines

3 Flight Attendants Hurt During Turbulence on Avelo Airlines Flight From New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Three flight attendants were injured after sudden turbulence on an Avelo Airlines flight that left Tweed-New Haven Airport Saturday afternoon.

An airline spokesperson said the flight attendants reported minor injuries.

Flight 357 took off from New Haven and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida. The spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that the turbulence was "caused by the wake of another larger aircraft at a cruising altitude of approximately 36,000 feet."

The incident caused the airplane to immediately drop 400 feet in altitude, according to the spokesperson.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The flight was temporarily diverted to Orlando International Airport where the crewmembers were evaluated and released by paramedics. The airline spokesperson said alternate flight attendants were assigned to the flight that transported travelers from Orlando to Fort Myers.

No other injuries were reported by travelers or staff.

This article tagged under:

avelo airlinesTweed-New Haven Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us