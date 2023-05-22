3 Flight Attendants Hurt During Turbulence on Avelo Airlines Flight From New Haven

Three flight attendants were injured after sudden turbulence on an Avelo Airlines flight that left Tweed-New Haven Airport Saturday afternoon.

An airline spokesperson said the flight attendants reported minor injuries.

Flight 357 took off from New Haven and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida. The spokesperson told NBC Connecticut that the turbulence was "caused by the wake of another larger aircraft at a cruising altitude of approximately 36,000 feet."

The incident caused the airplane to immediately drop 400 feet in altitude, according to the spokesperson.

The flight was temporarily diverted to Orlando International Airport where the crewmembers were evaluated and released by paramedics. The airline spokesperson said alternate flight attendants were assigned to the flight that transported travelers from Orlando to Fort Myers.

No other injuries were reported by travelers or staff.