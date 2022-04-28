3 Found Dead in Branford After Police Receive Report of Vehicle Off the Road

Three people were found dead in Branford Thursday morning when police responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed off the road.

A driver called the Branford Emergency Communications Center around 6:35 a.m. after driving on Hosley Avenue and seeing a vehicle that appeared to have crashed off the road, police said. The caller did not see the crash happen.

The Branford police and fire departments responded and found three people dead at the scene. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and speed appears to be a factor, according to police.

The South Central Regional Traffic Team is actively investigating and police said this is the beginning of what will be an in-depth and lengthy investigation.

The office of the chief medical examiner and police are working to identify the victims and notify family.

“We recognize the impact a loss of this magnitude will have on families, friends and our community now and in the future,” police said in a statement.

They are encouraging anyone who needs counseling services to reach out to the Police Social Worker Danielle Suraci at 203-481-4241.