3 hospitalized after car crashes into UPS truck making delivery in Enfield

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a UPS truck making a delivery in Enfield on Tuesday.
Enfield police said a pickup truck rear-ended a UPS truck that was stopped making a delivery on Broadbrook Road.
Authorities said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
