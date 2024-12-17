Enfield

3 hospitalized after car crashes into UPS truck making delivery in Enfield

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a UPS truck making a delivery in Enfield on Tuesday.

Enfield police said a pickup truck rear-ended a UPS truck that was stopped making a delivery on Broadbrook Road.

Authorities said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

