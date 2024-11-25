Willimantic

3 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after using propane oven in Willimantic home

Three people are hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after police said they used a propane oven inside of a home in Willimantic over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gifford Avenue on Sunday shortly around noon for a report of smoke in the building with two people possibly unconscious.

When emergency crews arrived, no smoke was found and it was reportedly quickly determined to be a carbon monoxide incident. At the home, there were three people complaining of symptoms, officials said, and two of them had reported briefly passing out. Six total people had gotten out of the home and were accounted for.

Three people were transported to Windham Hospital to be treated. Authorities said two of the three people were later taken by LifeStar to a hyperbaric chamber in New York City to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to investigators, the family was using a propane-fired commercial-style oven to bake bread in the kitchen that was connected to a 20 pound propane cylinder. The oven was not vented.

The family reportedly told firefighters that the oven was usually used outside, but because of the weather, it was bought inside to bake.

Inside the home, emergency crews said they immediately had readings of 50 PPM of carbon monoxide on the meters. Before backing out of the building to set up ventilation, the reading was reportedly 250 PPM and climbing. Firefighters opened the windows and ventilated the area to bring the readings back down to 0 PPM.

Firefighters said there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

