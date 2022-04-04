3 Injured, 1 dead in Hartford Shooting Monday: Police

The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured at the intersection of Bedford Street and Mather street Monday night, police said.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:00 p.m. after multiple rounds activated ShotSpotter.

Police said it appeared to be a drive-by shooting, with multiple shooters all inside of the car.

Upon arrival, one male was found deceased. Two other males were located with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Police said the fourth victim walked into St. Francis Hospital moments after.

All of the victims were males. Police believe this was a targeted shooting but do not know the cause or the relationship of the people involved at this time.