3 Injured, 1 Dead in Separate Shootings in New Haven

Three men are injured and one man is dead after separate shootings in New Haven late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when police responded to a Shotspotter alert and multiple 911 calls of two people being shot on Button Street.

When police arrived, they said they found two 28-year-old New Haven men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both are listed in stable condition, officials added.

A few hours later, officers responded to South Genesee Street after getting multiple 911 calls of a person being shot around 1 a.m.

Crews said they found an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Around 4 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of gunshots on Springside Avenue. Officers who responded said they found a 37-year-old New Haven man who had been fatally shot. Emergency crews arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police should contact the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477. You can also text your tip to "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.