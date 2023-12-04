3 injured after crash causes tree to come down on vehicle in Bristol

Three people are injured after a tree that was hit by one car came down on the windshield of another car in Bristol on Sunday.

Police said a car went off the road and hit a tree on Willis Street. The tree then came down on a car that was headed north in the opposite direction.

Investigators said the tree mainly came down on the windshield part on the passenger side of the second vehicle.

According to police, the passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.