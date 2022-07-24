3 Injured in 2 Shootings Within 2 Hours in New Haven

Three people are injured after two shootings within two hours of each other in New Haven on Saturday night.

Police were called to the first shooting shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Goffe Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven woman who had been struck by gunfire. The man and the woman were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

About an hour and a half later, officers received a call about someone shot on Greenwood Street.

Police said they found a 21-year-old New Haven man there who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to both scenes and collected ballistic evidence. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477. You can also text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.