Three people were injured in a car crash in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said they are at the scene of a head-on collision at the intersection of Windsorville Road and Apothecaries Hall Road.

Crews said they are tending to three injuries from the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officials remain at the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.