3 injured in early morning shooting in Hartford

A woman is in critical condition and two others were injured in a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Elliot Street around 2:45 a.m. after getting ShotSpotter notifications, according to police.

While police were at the scene, three victims arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.

A woman in her twenties was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Two men in their thirties also suffered gunshot wounds. One of the men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the other suffered a single gunshot wound. Both men were conscious and alert when they arrived at the hospital, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call their Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).