3 Injured in Hamden Shooting

Three people are injured after a shooting in Hamden late Friday night.

Officers were called to Goodrich Street around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of numerous gunshots being fired.

When police arrived, they said they found numerous spent cartridge casings near Goodrich Street.

While at the scene, dispatchers said they learned two gunshot victims had arrived at Saint Raphael's Hospital shortly after the shots fired complaint.

A short time later, dispatchers learned a third person was also shot on Goodrich Street and had been found a short distance away from the scene.

According to police, two people are being treated for their injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital. The third person who was shot has been treated and released.

The Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and have assumed the investigation. It is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4000.

