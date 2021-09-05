3 Injured in Separate Shootings in Hartford Within Hours

Three people are injured after separate shootings in Hartford within hours late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to May Street after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

A few hours later, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Albany Avenue after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

While canvassing the area, police said an area hospital notified dispatchers that someone who had been shot arrived for treatment in a private vehicle.

The person who was shot is described as a woman in her 30s who suffered a single gunshot wound, according to investigators. Her injury is described as non-life threatening.

Shortly after, officers were called to Sigourney Street around 4:20 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Investigators said they found a vehicle at the scene that had sustained gunfire damage and a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds nearby.

The man in his 30s was transported to an area hospital, where police said he is listed in critical condition.

The shootings remain under investigation. At this time, police said they do not appear to be related.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.