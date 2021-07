Three people are injured after a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Officers said the shooting happened at the intersection of East Farm Street and Orange Street around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, three people were shot and evidence of shots fired was recovered at the scene. Authorities have not released details about the conditions of the shooting victims.

The shooting remains under investigation.