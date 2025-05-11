3 injured, including 1 seriously, in rollover crash on Route 72 East in Plainville

Three people are injured following a rollover crash on Route 72 East in Plainville on Saturday evening.

State police said a man from Middlefield was driving a Lexus CT200 in the right lane when he veered into the center lane and collided with a woman from Avon driving a Nissan Altima.

After the initial collision, investigators said the Nissan Altima hit the guard rail and the Lexus CT200 rolled over before landing in between the right lane and the right shoulder of Route 72 East before exit 4 A-B.

According to state police, the passenger of the Lexus CT200 was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar for treatment of serious injuries. The driver reported minor injuries and was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was also transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut for treatment. The two passengers in that vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.