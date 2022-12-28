3 Kittens That Were Abandoned in Freezing Temps Have Died

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said three kittens that were left abandoned behind a dumpster in freezing temperatures last week have died.

The animal shelter said someone left the kittens in a crate behind the dumpster without food, water, or anything to keep them warm.

One kitten is still fighting for its life and the animal rescue said if they survive, a veterinary tech will be adopting her.

The kittens died of distemper. The rescue describes distemper as a disease that can be prevented with vaccinations. They say it's often passed on from the mother cat to her kittens "whose little systems are not strong enough to withstand the virus."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The fourth kitten is trying her hardest, she has been signed over to the vet's office as they are much better able to provide her the care she needs," Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said on Facebook.

The animal rescue said they saw no indication that there was a problem until the kittens got sick.

"While this whole situation stinks, we can take some comfort in knowing that for the past week, these kittens knew safety, love and compassion, they were warm and had full bellies," Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said.

Someone who heard the cats crying called animal control. The kittens were believed to be about 12 weeks old. Two females and one male died.

The kittens aren't currently up for adoption, but the animal shelter is urging anyone interested in adopting to fill out an application. The rescue is asking for donations of clumping cat litter and dry kitten food. Any donations can be dropped off at the New London Animal Shelter.