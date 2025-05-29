Money

3 Liberty Bank locations to close in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Liberty Bank announced that they're closing three of their locations in Connecticut after seeing fewer in-person transactions in recent years.

A spokesperson said the bank submitted an application to close branches in Branford, Naugatuck and Haddam.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are the locations that are closing:

  • 445 W. Main St., Branford
  • 1009 New Haven Rd., Naugatuck
  • 116 Bridge Rd., Haddam

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

In a statement, the bank said they've experienced a decrease in the number of customer transactions being conducted at branches.

They said the COVID-19 pandemic caused many customers to rely on digital channels such as online banking and ATMs.

Local

Cheshire 15 mins ago

Beloved family-run farm in Cheshire closes after more than 200 years

Trump administration 3 hours ago

Trump pardons former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland

"Having experienced the ease and convenience of these digital channels, many branch customers have now favored using these channels over visiting a branch," the spokesperson said.

"Customers are choosing to bank differently and our priority is to provide them with an exceptional and seamless experience regardless of the channel they choose," they continued.

Liberty Bank said employees will be offered positions at other branches.

The banks are expected to close later this year, but exact dates are unknown at this time.

This article tagged under:

Money
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us