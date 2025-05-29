3 Liberty Bank locations to close in Connecticut

Liberty Bank announced that they're closing three of their locations in Connecticut after seeing fewer in-person transactions in recent years.

A spokesperson said the bank submitted an application to close branches in Branford, Naugatuck and Haddam.

Here are the locations that are closing:

445 W. Main St., Branford

1009 New Haven Rd., Naugatuck

116 Bridge Rd., Haddam

In a statement, the bank said they've experienced a decrease in the number of customer transactions being conducted at branches.

They said the COVID-19 pandemic caused many customers to rely on digital channels such as online banking and ATMs.

"Having experienced the ease and convenience of these digital channels, many branch customers have now favored using these channels over visiting a branch," the spokesperson said.

"Customers are choosing to bank differently and our priority is to provide them with an exceptional and seamless experience regardless of the channel they choose," they continued.

Liberty Bank said employees will be offered positions at other branches.

The banks are expected to close later this year, but exact dates are unknown at this time.