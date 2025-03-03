Waterford

3 men arrested after fight at youth basketball game in Waterford

Three men were arrested Sunday after the end of a youth basketball game in Waterford, according to police.

Officers responded to Clark Lane Middle School around 3 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.

Police said the three men, including two coaches, went into the stands and confronted a spectator at a game involving fifth-grade students. The men began to fight before they were separated by bystanders, according to police.

One of the men was injured, along with several bystanders and one child, they said.

Police spoke with witnesses and reviewed video of the incident.

They arrested three men and charged them with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. All three were released on $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

