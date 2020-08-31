3 Men Shot While at Memorial for Man Killed in Shooting Days Earlier in Bridgeport

Three men were taken to the hospital over the weekend after getting shot while at a memorial for a man who was killed in a shooting days earlier in Bridgeport.

Police said the three men were shot on Howard Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

The men said they were attending a memorial celebration for George John, who was shot and killed on Friday, when they heard gunshots.

The three men were shot and were transported by private vehicles to St. Vincent's Medical Center, police said. They all sustained non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Investigators said the men were unable to provide detectives with any additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.