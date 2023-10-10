3 men stole high-end liquor bottles during armed robbery in Norwalk: PD

Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing multiple high-end liquor bottles during an armed robbery at a liquor store in Norwalk.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from an employee at a liquor store on West Avenue around 8:10 p.m. The employee reported being robbed by three men.

According to the employee, one of the men was armed with a gun during the robbery.

During the robbery, the employee said the men took various high-end liquor bottles.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspects. Authorities did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Nyquist at (203) 854-3034 or by email at mnyquist@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling (203) 854-311, through the police department's website or by texting "NORWALKPD" then the message to 847411.