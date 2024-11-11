CT Lottery

$3 million Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

There was a $3 million Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers on Friday were 25-28-42-64-69. The Mega ball was 19 and the Megaplier was X3.

The $3 million winning ticket matched five white balls, but not the Mega ball, and it had the Megaplier.

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1978 West St. in Southington, according to CT Lottery.

No one won the jackpot and it is up to $361 million for the drawing on Tuesday night.

