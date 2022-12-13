3 Minors Accused of Stealing Car in Wallingford, Snatching Purses in Nearby Towns

Police have arrested three minors who are accused of stealing a car in Wallingford and using it to commit multiple purse snatchings in the area.

Officers said a blue Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford on Monday around 2 p.m.

According to investigators, the vehicle was then used in several robberies throughout the state in the next few hours in Hamden, New Haven, Wallingford and Meriden.

Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a robbery in progress in the parking lot of Townline Square. Authorities said the Prius was developed as a suspect vehicle.

During the incident, the driver of the Prius allegedly drove dangerously close to a woman several times as she carried items that she had purchased to her car. The occupants reached out of the car as it passed the woman and tried to steal her purse, police said.

The occupants were not able to take the woman's purse, but did tear a shopping bag from her hands before speeding away.

About 10 minutes later, police said the Prius committed another purse snatching in the parking lot of Stop and Shop on Broad Street. During this incident, authorities said the driver drove dangerously as the occupants attempted to steal a purse from a woman in the parking lot.

After trying to grab one purse from a woman who had it covered by her coat, authorities said the back seat passenger grabbed another bag that the victim had across her body.

According to officials, the woman was then dragged a short distance by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Later in the evening, authorities said the Prius led troopers from Connecticut State Police and police from several other agencies on a pursuit. It ended in a felony stop on the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden shortly before 11 p.m.

Three minors were apprehended and were transported to Meriden Police Headquarters without incident. They are facing charges including robbery, assault and reckless endangerment.

Investigators said they found several items inside of the vehicle and on the occupants that connected them to the Meriden robberies and the incidents in other towns.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at mpdtips@meridenct.gov or by calling (203) 630-6253.